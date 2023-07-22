The unsung champions who helped build modern Matildas

SPORT is more than winning and losing.
There's an ecstasy tied up in seeing a team rise through the ranks after a few torrid years, prove themselves, and hoist a trophy.
The contest itself is where the interest lies, rather than resting on the laurels at the top of the mountain.
The Matildas kicked off their World Cup on home soil last night against Ireland. Hopes are high for a national team that, as sports reporter Renee Valentine has documented extensively for this masthead in recent weeks, was not always held in equally high esteem.
The days of brushing aside women in sport are well and truly done, albeit far later than they probably should have been. That said, the past few years have done fast work to erase a longstanding gender divide long past its use-by date.
For those casual football fans who are donning the green and gold at the moment, it is probably difficult to think of a present Australian men's player better known than Sam Kerr.
Like Tim Cahill and Harry Kewell before her, Kerr is almost synonymous with this country's round-ball aspirations.
Newcastle will not host a match as part of the tournament proper, a recent friendly against Jamaica aside, despite featuring in the successful bid that ultimately brought the event to these shores.
The Hunter was clipped when a list of host cities was trimmed from 13 to 10.
But while football authorities' commitment to the Hunter may have wavered when it came to the punch, the region's many fans have long displayed a commitment to the Matildas themselves that is hard to question.
Some of the side's record crowds were set at McDonald Jones Stadium, and Emily van Egmond and Clare Wheeler did the region proud by earning their place in the squad.
Throughout the tournament, this region will watch their every touch with bated breath.
In the same week that the Newcastle Knights' NRLW side returns to the field to defend their maiden premiership, it is difficult not to think of the champions in years past who missed out on such a stage to showcase their skills.
Every breathless hyperbole about the growth of the women's game is built on a foundation they laid when they were treated as anomalous rather than celebrated as the pride of a nation.
"My hero was Craig Johnston because I didn't know girls played soccer," Cheryl Salisbury, of 151 appearances for Australia, said in 2017 before receiving the Alex Tobin Medal.
"I didn't have great aspirations to play for the Matildas. We weren't called the Matildas back then. I didn't even know that there was a senior national women's team."
While Salisbury and many others may have lacked aspirations to play for the Matildas in their youth, some of those they inspired stepped into the dreams of tomorrow's champions in Thursday's 1-0 victory against Ireland.
With matches against Nigeria and Canada ahead in the group stage, here's hoping today's champions can maintain the fighting spirit of those who came before them, inspire their successors and give us even more to cheer about.
