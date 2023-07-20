Ryan Callinan stays in the hunt for Paris 2024 Olympic Games spot

Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan stayed within sight of a Paris 2024 Olympic Games berth despite falling a round earlier than countryman Jack Robinson at the J-Bay Open.
The ninth event on the 10-stop Championship Tour wrapped up on Thursday morning (AEST) with Brazilian Filipe Toledo beating Australia's Ethan Ewing in the men's final.
Ewing moved from third to second on the CT rankings and booked a top-five finals berth with just the Tahiti Pro (August 11-20) remaining. He also secured provisional qualification for the Olympics as Australia's highest-ranked top 10 male surfer in 2023.
A second Australian Olympic men's spot is up for grabs for a top-10 finisher on tour and that battle looks set to be fought out between Robinson, Callinan and Connor O'Leary.
Robinson and Callinan remained eighth and 10th with round of 16 and quarter-final efforts respectively in South Africa. O'Leary also made the quarters and rose a spot to 11th.
Robinson lost to Toledo after Callinan went down swinging against three-time world champion Gabriel Medina in a thrilling clash in epic waves on Tuesday night (AEST). The goofy-footers had a powerhouse backhand battle that ended with the Brazilian prevailing 16.83 to 16.03.
Earlier, Callinan posted a winning score inside the non-priority opening half of his elimination round heat to defeat Hawaiian Seth Moniz 15.6 to 12.73.
Callinan was 710 points behind Robinson before the J-Bay Open but now trails him by 2135. O'Leary is another 2110 points shy of Callinan.
Meanwhile, Ewing's bid for consecutive J-Bay crowns came crashing down in devastating fashion after Toledo produced a masterclass in the final.
Ewing beat O'Leary and Medina to secure a spot in the decider. But world No.1 and defending CT champion Toledo was simply untouchable in the final, producing a two-wave total of 18.76 to blow Ewing away. It was the second highest heat total for the 2023 CT and included a near-perfect 9.93 ride. Ewing could muster only a two-wave tally of 7.8.
"Filipe was just too good. He was the best surfer in the world today," Ewing said.
Central Coast's Molly Picklum secured her spot in the end-of-season finals despite falling just short of in the women's final against American Lakey Peterson.
Picklum ousted eight-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore in the quarter-finals before edging world No.1 Carissa Moore in a thrilling semi-final. The 20-year-old, in her second season on the CT, then lost the decider 14.77 to 13.5.
World No.4 Picklum locked in a top-five spot in the rankings and secured a maiden berth in the WSL title showdown in California in September.
Her success is in stark contrast to her rookie season last year when she missed the mid-season cut and had to work her way back via the Challenger Series.
"Last year, at this time, I was in Ballito [a Challenger event in South Africa] trying to challenge my way back to the tour," Picklum said.
"Now, being up in the world [rankings], making final five, making finals here, it's such an honour," she said.
Gilmore slipped to seventh in the rankings, meaning she will need to pull off at least a semi-final appearance in the last WSL event to secure a spot in the end-of-season finals.
Peterson's first win since 2019 lifted her from eighth to sixth in the rankings.
"I want to dedicate this to my sister in law Bridget Allen, who we lost a year ago," an emotional Peterson said. "This is for you Bridget."
Peterson was thrilled to secure the J-Bay crown after such a long drought between CT wins.
"It's hard sometimes when you feel like you're in a rut," she said.
"You've got to keep showing up. I love J-Bay, and it loved me back today.
"I'm pretty proud of myself. It's my third final out here, so third time is a charm.
"And to share it with Molly was incredible. She's such an incredible beast. A great surfer and a really great friend of mine."
Picklum was a gracious loser, giving Peterson a series of hugs in the water while the American was processing the emotion of securing her first CT win in four years.
Earlier, Peterson ruined the chances of an all-Australian final by beating Tyler Wright in the semi-finals, 11.47 to 10.0.
Wright was lucky to make it to the final four after surviving a huge scare in her quarter-final battle against Gabriela Bryan.
Bryan needed to score 5.34 on her final wave to overtake Wright's two-wave tally, and the Hawaiian notched 6.27 to take the lead.
With just 10 seconds remaining, Wright set off on a wave needing 5.27 to win. She pulled off a series of strong manoeuvres to secure a score of 5.6, clinching the win 12.93 to 12.6.
