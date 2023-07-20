Ryan Callinan stays in the hunt for Paris 2024 Olympic Games spot

Ewing beat O'Leary and Medina to secure a spot in the decider. But world No.1 and defending CT champion Toledo was simply untouchable in the final, producing a two-wave total of 18.76 to blow Ewing away. It was the second highest heat total for the 2023 CT and included a near-perfect 9.93 ride. Ewing could muster only a two-wave tally of 7.8.