Ryan Callinan stays in the hunt for Paris 2024 Olympic Games spot

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 20 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
Ryan Callinan smashes out a turn in epic J-Bay waves during his round of 16 run. Picture by Beatriz Ryder, WSL
Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan stayed within sight of a Paris 2024 Olympic Games berth despite falling a round earlier than countryman Jack Robinson at the J-Bay Open.

