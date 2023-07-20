Popular children's entertainers The Wiggles are coming to Newcastle in December as part of their WIGGLY BIG DAY OUT! arena tour.

The Wiggles - Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy, Simon, Lucia, Evie, John and Caterina - will be joined on stage by their Wiggly friends Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn for an all-singing, all-dancing, ARIA-winning live show.

They will perform all their hits including Rock-a-Bye Your Bear, Hot Potato & Fruit Salad plus new favourites like Getting Strong and Hey Tsehay!

And here's a little tip: The Wiggles' annual arena spectacular wouldn't be complete without a special appearance from the man in red from the North Pole.

For three decades The Wiggles have educated and entertained millions of children (and their parents) worldwide. They have sold more than 30 million albums and DVDs, and 8 million books, and their videos have been viewed on YouTube more than 3 billion times.

In 2021 they won triple j's hottest 100 countdown with their cover of Tame Impala's Elephant and last year they topped the ARIA charts for the first time with their double album, ReWiggled.