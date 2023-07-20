Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Newcastle's Hunter Homeless Connect Day needs more donations to stay afloat

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
July 21 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindi of Newcastle getting a trim by Troy Meaney of the Community Hair Project at last year's event. Picture by Simone De Peak
Lindi of Newcastle getting a trim by Troy Meaney of the Community Hair Project at last year's event. Picture by Simone De Peak

Hunter Homeless Connect Day could be at risk from increased overheads and difficulty bagging funding, a coordinator has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.