Hunter Homeless Connect Day could be at risk from increased overheads and difficulty bagging funding, a coordinator has said.
The event, run each year by Home In Place and Hunter Homeless Connect, provides volunteer services to at least 1500 people annually. The 2022 event, which was the first since COVID-19, saw almost 2000 people through the doors.
Around 120 services including barbers, healthcare professionals and mental health services are registered for the event.
When Home In Place's Michelle Faithful began coordinating the event in 2017, it cost around $8000. This year's day, running on August 9, is estimated to cost $23,000.
"It has been very, very difficult to get funding. It is a competitive environment," Ms Faithful said.
Insurance costs, table and chair hire and venue hire have all increased "drastically" since the event in last year.
At the last planning meeting, the organisations were $10,000 short on the budget needed for the event. They have now raised an additional $7000 through the generosity of the community but remain several grand short.
"We start planning this event in February," Ms Faithful said. "But this year, we've got ourselves in a bind. It's something that is unprecedented. We have never struggled with this event."
Ms Faithful said the event would go ahead this year even if budget was not met but she held concerns for its future viability .
Home In Place has never charged services to volunteer at the event since it began in 2009. Ms Faithful said the concept did not sit well with her, they may have no choice but to do so in future.
"We need to strategise as a board going forwards to figure out what we are going to do," she said.
It is also the first year Home In Place has applied for corporate sponsorship to run the event. Deposits for next year will need to be paid in the coming months.
Despite the financial shortfall, Ms Faithful said the demand from Hunter's homeless community and the commitment of services was "only growing".
"It is kind of ironic," Ms Faithful said. "This is needed now more than ever."
Despite the challenges, Ms Faithful said she was deeply touched by the fundraising response from individuals and local businesses.
"It is quite heartening to see everyone is really gunning [for this event]," she said,.
Funding for this year's event has included $5000 from both the NSW Department of Communities and Justice and the Rotary Club. Some funding also came from Port Waratah Coal Services.
"There has been a wonderful community response. The event itself is a community collaboration," she said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
