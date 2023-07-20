Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Herald Topics: Why we're feeling older than our actual age - the science of getting older

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated July 20 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The number of candles on the cake is just one way to count how old we really are. Picture from file
The number of candles on the cake is just one way to count how old we really are. Picture from file

A few weeks ago, a rare phenomenon slipped through the headlines. People of South Korea, at home or scattered all across the globe collectively - and in a single day - became a year younger than they had been the day before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.