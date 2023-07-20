John Miles looks for change in luck for Johnny Red in Cannonball

Branxton trainer John Miles hopes a middle draw will bring a change in luck in major races for Johnny Red when he contests a heat of the Cannonball (401 metres) at Richmond on Friday night.
Johnny Red was holding top spot in the TAB market at $2.40 for the third heat after a draw in box four.
Miles' partner, Susan Smith, has Thunderbolt champion Vamoose, which broke the 401m track record at Richmond last week, as $1.30 favourite for the fourth and final heat despite drawing box six.
Johnny Red had box one for the Thunderbolt final at Grafton but copped interference early and finished second last. He had box one and interference again at Gosford on July 11 but fought back to finish second.
Johnny Red finally had luck from the one last start at The Gardens on Saturday night when riding an early bump to go on and win by eight lengths.
Miles hoped a draw away from the rail would prove a blessing in his heat at Richmond.
"I think he's had his run with that," Miles said of the streak of draws in one.
"If he ever gets into trouble, it's from the one.
"He's a brilliant dog when he can get away from the interference. He's well put together and he's got a lovely pace.
"I think the change in box won't hurt."
Also on Friday, The Gardens has a 12-race program from 2.51pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.