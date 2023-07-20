A WATERFRONT property on one of Belmont's most sought-after addresses has hit the market with price expectations sitting above $3 million.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom multi-level home at 17 Walter Street includes a private jetty fitted with lighting, power and water - a feature that listing agent Louise Vico described as a rarity on the lake.
The property is listed for sale with a guide of $3.25 million to $3.35 million.
"This is probably the best jetty on the lake because it has power, lighting and water," Ms Vico said.
"Almost all of the jetties on the lake don't have that, so this is the bee's knees of jetties."
The asking price places it among Belmont's most expensive slices of real estate and one of seven in the suburb priced at more than $3 million.
Since the first $3 million-plus sale in Belmont in 2021, a further five properties have sold above that multi-million dollar sum.
A buyer splashed $4.5 million on a waterfront home at 1 Walter Street in May last year and four bedroom home on the street at number 53 sold for $3.5 million in October.
Other residential properties that have sold for more than $3 million in Belmont include 144 Ross Street ($4.55 million); 100 Ross Street ($4.2 million); 116 Ross Street ($3.95 million); and 20 Bellevue Road ($3.125 million).
"There are three premier streets in Belmont for waterfront and this [Walter Street] is one of them," the agent said.
The property at Walter Street boasts uninterrupted water views with a prime position overlooking Lake Macquarie.
Inside features high-end finishes including marble benchtops in the kitchen.
The property also has a boatshed on the waterfront as well as an infinity pool, a spa, and a separate self-contained guest apartment with a bathroom and kitchenette.
Other features include solar power, ducted air conditioning and electric blinds.
The property is open for inspection on Saturday, July 22 at 2pm.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.