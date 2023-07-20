Aaron Bullock lands four wins at Scone in push for national title

Newcastle's Aaron Bullock lifted Villa Treville over the line in the last to score a fourth winner at Scone on Thursday as the Australian jockeys' premiership race intensified.
Bullock was on 185.5 winners for the season before the meeting, which was transferred from Quirindi, while Queensland's James Orman and West Australian Willie Pike were on 186. Orman had a double at Rockhampton on Thursday, while Pike was winless at Pinjarra. Eleven days remain in the season.
Bullock showed his strength to urge Villa Treville, a $1.95 favourite carrying 60 kilograms in the benchmark 58 handicap (1000m), to a narrow win over Desperately. It gave local trainer Stephen Jones a double after Clayton Gallagher rode Naked Eye to victory in the second.
"She's got a bit of guts about her," Jones told Sky Racing about three-year-old filly Villa Treville.
"She's a filly that could probably go on a little bit, and might be a Highway [Handicap] type. She's won three out of four now and you can't do much better than that."
Bullock's other wins came on Ballet Pride for Sue Grills, Flying Birds for Bjorn Baker and Cody Morgan-trained A Shooting Duck.
Meanwhile, Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons has a two-win lead on Zac Lloyd in the NSW city apprentices' title with three meetings to go after a double at Warwick Farm on Wednesday. Gibbons won on Powerful Peg for boss Kris Lees and French Endeavour for Matthew Smith, while Lloyd had one victory, with Ruby Flyer.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.