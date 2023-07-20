Newcastle Herald
Aaron Bullock lands four wins at Scone in push for national title

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 20 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 5:00pm
Newcastle's Aaron Bullock lifted Villa Treville over the line in the last to score a fourth winner at Scone on Thursday as the Australian jockeys' premiership race intensified.

