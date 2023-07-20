Newcastle Herald
Felicity Fraser fronts sentence hearing in Newcastle court for cocaine import conspiracy

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 20 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:30pm
Upper Hunter horse racing identity Felicity Fraser pleaded guilty to conspiring to import a commercial quantity of cocaine. Picture supplied
A PROMINENT horse racing and polo identity was manipulated by a "seasoned criminal" to conspire to import large amounts of cocaine into Australia, her defence barrister has argued.

