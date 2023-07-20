KNIGHTS chief executive Philip Gardner has dismissed speculation that the club is actively exploring options to replace head coach Adam O'Brien.
Foxtel's NRL 360 show reported on Wednesday night that former Newcastle lord mayor and property developer Jeff McCloy had contacted Des Hasler recently to ascertain if he was interested in continuing his coaching career, after being sacked by Manly at the end of last season.
Hasler subsequently signed with Gold Coast Titans, but the inference was that McCloy was acting on behalf of the Knights, even though he has no official capacity with the club.
Gardner, who is close friends with McCloy, said any approach that may have been made to Hasler had not been authorised by the Knights.
"We've had no discussions with anyone else in relation to the coaching," Gardner told the Newcastle Herald.
"We're behind Adam and the team and we want them to perform as well as they can for the fans, for the rest of the season.
"Jeff's a private individual who has no role with the club, other than he's a Knights supporter, like so many people are in Newcastle.
"I've got no idea what he might discuss in private conversations with other people, and it's a bit sad that those conversations somehow end up in a public forum."
Contacted by the Herald, McCloy replied with a text message that said he was "not empowered to do anything on behalf of the Knights - it's their business".
He had no further comment.
O'Brien, now in his fourth season in Newcastle's hot seat, has another year to run on his contract, and the jury is still out on whether this campaign will be considered a success.
The Knights have undeniably improved, given that they already have seven wins and a draw to their name, after winning only six games in finishing 14th last season.
Their for-and-against statistics are also significantly better.
With seven games left, starting at home against Melbourne on Saturday, they sit 10th on the ladder, at least three wins adrift of nine teams. They will probably need six more wins to secure a finals berth.
Gardner said "any fair judge" would agree that the Knights have made progress, but it appears O'Brien's long-term prospects could hinge on how strongly his team finishes the season.
Asked when the club might be ready to make a call on O'Brien's future, Gardner said there would be an end-of-season review.
"This game is about winning and performance," Gardner said.
""At the end of every season, everybody gets reviewed. Not just the head coach - everybody.
"Every club does the same thing. At the end of every season, you have to assess where you're at and whether you have the right people in the right positions.
"How we perform over the whole year - in particular between now and the end of the season - will have a big determination on our overall assessment."
Asked if O'Brien would be retained until at least the end of his current deal, Gardner replied: "He's got a contract with the club.
"It's that simple.
"We don't come out and guarantee anyone's tenure, whether that's mine or anyone else's."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.