Green and gold filled Wheeler Place on Thursday evening as a crowd of around 150 Novocastrians turned out to cheer on the Matildas at the Newcastle live site.
It was a cool evening to kick off round one of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with Australia taking on the Republic of Ireland at Sydney's Stadium Australia.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald, the Brown family from Cooks Hill came out to "watch a win" on July 20.
"We came out to enjoy a bit of atmosphere rather than being at home," Jacquie Brown said.
"Hopefully they [Matildas] can feel the energy from here," her husband Tom, said.
Their daughter Lily who plays for Charlestown Azzurri FC, in the same position as Ellie Carpenter, was excited to watch her idol in action.
Trent from Newcastle, brought out his family to celebrate the milestone in women's football.
"It's a great experience to show our kids and show them what's possible," he said.
Fortunately it was a win for the Matildas who secured a 1-0 victory with replacement skipper Steph Catley bagging a goal in the 52nd minute.
The crowd encouraged more supporters to take advantage of the Newcastle live sites and support their national women's football team.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
