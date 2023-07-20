Newcastle Herald
Crowds of green and gold gather at Newcastle live site to watch Matildas take on Ireland in round one of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 20 2023 - 10:12pm, first published 9:42pm
Green and gold filled Wheeler Place on Thursday evening as a crowd of around 150 Novocastrians turned out to cheer on the Matildas at the Newcastle live site.

