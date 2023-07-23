Get Muloo Gardies ready, Newy's swooping on the Commy Games

Sure, that's total amateur hour. There's a ruffian reference to Newcastle as Newy, further stoking tiresome whining from correspondents concerning any abbreviation of Newcastle. Newy clearly gets the goat of correspondents to this hallowed organ. Yet few of the same correspondents sound off when Mayfield is designated in the vernacular as "Mayo" or Lambton is christened "Lamby". But if Lamby does get your goat, call a vet. And order a barbecue.