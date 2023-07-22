Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Circuit Italia motor racing facility construction almost complete

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
July 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun from Colas and Damien White from Circuit Italia, and the new asphalt that has been laid at the venue. Pictures supplied
Shaun from Colas and Damien White from Circuit Italia, and the new asphalt that has been laid at the venue. Pictures supplied

An international-standard motor racing facility in the Hunter is almost complete nine years after first works began.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.