Taylor Regan backs tight Azzurri squad to stay in NPL title fight

Charlestown star Taylor Regan reckons most people will write his side off in their battle for the NPL men's premiership, as injuries and in-form contenders threaten their position at the top with three rounds left.
Regan, though, believes the solidarity of the Azzurri squad will keep them in the fight as they prepare to face Lambton Jaffas on Saturday (2.30pm) at Edden Oval in a crucial round 20 clash.
Azzurri lead on 41 points, two ahead of a Maitland side carrying a 10-game winning streak into their match at Cooks Hill on Saturday (3pm).
Jaffas are also in the hunt in third place on 37 points, after four wins in a row. Fourth-placed Broadmeadow, who host Adamstown on Sunday (2.30pm), are the other contenders, on 36.
Azzurri have arguably the toughest run home of the quartet - with games against Broadmeadow and Edgeworth (31 points) to follow. They also lost skipper Nigel Boogaard to a knee injury last Sunday that will sideline him for several weeks. Harry Frendo and Ryan Frame were already long-term casualties.
Boogaard and fellow former Jets centre-back Regan have helped Charlestown stay top and keep an equal competition-best defensive record of 19 goals conceded. Regan agreed more responsibility will now fall on him but said the squad would lift again, as they had done consistently through the club's 60th anniversary season.
"We have cover and the best thing about our club is the togetherness," said Regan, a local junior.
"It's a team where we all get along. We don't pay the biggest money, or anything like that, we all just pull together and try to get a result.
"Sometimes it's not the prettiest football, but it's been effective and that's what we'll try to achieve again tomorrow."
Cal Bower returns from suspension for Azzurri and could slot in next to Regan.
Jaffas overcame a late send-off to down Azzurri 3-2 first time around and have since added their own former Jets defender, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, and a handful of recruits.
"It will be a good game, and Nikolai is a good player and leader for them, but it's not about individuals this game," Regan said.
"It's about the collective, and if we can stick together ... on paper most people will probably write us off, but the togetherness of this group is pretty special.
"A lot of the guys are from the area, and Nigel and I live about 500 metres from the ground, so it would be special to do something together, but we've got a battle in front of us. There's no doubt about it. We're on our bare bones but we're still fighting."
Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said Jagger Wholert was still out with a back issue but Riley McNaughton would return on Saturday.
"If we win this, it will secure semi-finals for us," Tanchevski said. "We're just looking to make the five, then we'll take it as it comes."
Also on Saturday, Olympic host New Lambton (3pm). On Sunday, Edgeworth welcome Valentine (2.30pm), while Weston, who are fifth on 33 points, host Lakes (3pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
