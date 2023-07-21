Dylan Gibbons and Zac Lloyd tee up exciting premiership finish

Dylan Gibbons and Zac Lloyd were teammates on the golf course on Friday, and were winning their two-ball best-ball clash with fellow apprentice jockeys Tyler Schiller and Jett Stanley.
Come Saturday at Rosehill, Gibbons and Lloyd will go head to head again on the track in the metropolitan apprentices' premiership. And whatever the result, the pair will enjoy each other's success again.
"We sort of broke the ice the other day and now we can sort of laugh and joke about it together because we're both starting to get sick of everyone talking about us competing when we are such good mates, so it's been good," Gibbons said.
Newcastle-based rider Gibbons holds a two-win lead over Lloyd in the premiership with three meetings remaining, after a midweek double took him to 72. Schiller has 59.
Lloyd, who still has a 1.5-kilogram claim, held the edge at Rosehill with his number of rides and their market prices on Friday.
He had a full book on the 10-race card, while Gibbons, who outrode his claim this month, had seven following the scratching of The Bopper by his boss, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, from the July Sprint.
Gibbons could pick up an eighth ride if early favourite and first emergency Semana, trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, gets a start in the listed Winter Challenge.
Either way, Gibbons hoped to make a strong start to the day aboard Adam Duggan-trained Diamond Diesel in the Midway Handicap and Wayne Wilkes' Chase My Crown in the Highway Handicap.
Gibbons rode both to victories in the same classes as part of four winners on the day at Randwick on July 8. Both have drawn well in three at Rosehill. Diamond Diesel was a $3.50 TAB favourite, while Chase My Crown was $7.50.
"Diamond Diesel and Chase My Crown are good chances again and I'd give them the same sort of hope," Gibbons said.
His other rides are Union Gap ($7.50) in the fourth, So Good So Cool ($8) in the fifth, Principessa ($9.50) in the sixth, Sweysive ($12) in the seventh and Chassis ($16) in the last.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
