Randy's plan for world domination

If you have spent anytime following the careers of Randy Feltface and his comedy husband, Sammy J, you know that Sammy is the political one and Randy is the purple puppet brought to life seemingly by the sheer intensity of his own existential crises.
While Sammy was teaching toddlers (and a few of us grown-ups) about the 2016 election with Playground Politics, Randy was putting the finishing touches on his novel Walking to Skye - a book at the centre of his 2016 special Randy Writes a Novel all about coming to terms with the human condition (as a puppet).
We never quite get to reading the book, of course, because Randy is too busy tying himself in mental knots over whether art needs to be appreciated to be considered art between manically-related tales of Ernest Hemingway's inner demons and the interpersonal horrors of buying a bookshelf on Gumtree.
Even as a comedy duo, while Sammy handled the melodies, Randy was the one to suddenly leap out of the suspension of disbelief to ask what he's looking at because his eyeballs aren't real.
"Everyone comfortable? No one needs to go to the toilet or get a drink or anything?," he asks in the beginning of Randy Writes a Novel, while casually waving a felt hand in front of his unblinking eyes, "If you do, seriously, just go for it ... I'm not going to notice."
If Randy's observations about the world around him came from anything more corporeal than himself, his particular flavour of metaphysical mania would surely have a very different reception, but there is something about the incisive skewering of our daily absurdities that, when it comes from the most purple guy in the room, somehow hits different.
There is instead something poignant and deeply, endearingly human about this sentient rage-muppet that has captivated countless fans since he first appeared in Melbourne around 2005.
And now, after honing his craft in clubs and theatres across the world, he wants to turn all that he has learnt to his political advantage.
"I think I have a certain vulnerability that people can kind of tune into," Randy admits candidly, while chatting about his comedy style ahead of his new show Feltopia, which comes to Newcastle' Civic Theatre next weekend. "I like humans. I like hearing about what is happening with people; I'm really curious." Perhaps it's the disarming, inexplicably childlike face that does it. Perhaps it's the moments of genuine pathos littered throughout the silliness.
But whatever is causing the momentum, Randy has nonetheless ridden a growing wave of recognition over the past few years, bouncing off our shores into an extended time in the US, and releasing a handful of specials along the way to ever greater acclaim. Now - perhaps in that way all political leaders are formed (which probably says something about the absurdity of leadership) - he has decided to fix the world he has spent the past few years exploring; Randy is running for election.
"It's a very short side-step from stand-up comedy into politics," he says, "I'm trying to sell an idea, to get my audience on board; I'm trying to build followers and convince people of my perspective. And I'm trying in a sort of altruistic sense to make the world a slightly better place."
Even as he declares his intentions to lead, though, Randy says his campaign isn't all that political.
"It's more of a love story," he says of the show he has been honing over the past six months. "It's a disastrous, misguided love story with a political twist."
It's a big swing, but Randy's pitch is that he has travelled the world and reckons he has a fair idea of how to fix it, starting with the ethos that has backed his comedy rise: find a way to connect and then give the audience one heck of a show.
"People have sometimes driven hours," he says, "I have to bring my A-game. If you make time in your schedule for my silliness, I have to do a good job."
