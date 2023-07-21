Newcastle Herald
QUBE employees take part in industrial protected action as RTBU members for a fairer wage increase

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 21 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 3:00pm
RTBU members go on strike at Newcastle's QUBE Logistics site on Friday morning. Picture supplied
RTBU members go on strike at Newcastle's QUBE Logistics site on Friday morning. Picture supplied

Around 40 Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) members went on strike at QUBE's Newcastle site on Friday morning, as part of protected industrial action to negotiate their enterprise agreement.

