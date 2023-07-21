ENTRANCE will hope to cast aside coaching uncertainty for next season and cement the club's first-ever Newcastle Rugby League finals berth this weekend.
The Tigers remain unsure if mentor Jamy Forbes will continue in the role in 2024, but can book a top-five spot if they defeat last-placed Kurri Kurri at home on Sunday.
Two competition points in round 16 would give fifth-ranked Entrance (20 points) an insurmountable lead over nearest rivals Wests (15) with two fixtures left to play, while a loss leaves the door ajar for the Rosellas if they can beat Central (14) at Harker Oval on Saturday.
Applications for the Tigers job have now closed and Forbes interviewed earlier this week, hopeful the timing of the process doesn't cause an unwanted distraction.
"Obviously with the week off [wet-weather round] we were going to try and get guys to re-sign but we don't want to run around re-signing guys if we don't know whether we've got the job," Forbes told the Newcastle Herald.
"The players are asking what's going on and we've had to tell them the truth, we're just waiting for the board to make a decision.
"Hopefully that's the last thing on the back of their [players] minds, it probably weighs more on the coaches mind."
Entrance host the winless Bulldogs (4), who arrive at EDSACC Oval after a fortnight off but having suffered back-to-back 64-6 losses.
"We're certainly not going to take Kurri lightly," Forbes said.
"I know they've struggled for the majority of the year, but realistically they should have beat Central a few weeks ago and we're yet to beat Charlestown.
"If you don't respect the opposition you're going to get your pants pulled down."
Tigers second-rower Harley Ridge (knee) may return from injury while Kyle McLean and Toby Key are both unavailable because of suspension.
Goannas captain-coach Harry Siejka wasn't officially named on the teamsheet to tackle Wyong in a fourth-versus-third battle at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, but is due back from his four-match ban.
Cessnock (21) have won just once in their last six outings while the Roos (24), aiming to confirm a top-three finish, haven't dropped any points since June 10.
The Pickers (28) are missing prop Jayden Butterfield (quad) against Northern Hawks (8) at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday as they look to strengthen their grip on this year's minor premiership.
Lakes (12) visit Macquarie (14) at Lyall Peacocok Field on Sunday.
Souths (24), amid a 10-game winning streak, have the bye before returning for Sleapy's Day at Townson Oval on July 29.
ROUND 16: Wests v Central, Cessnock v Wyong, Maitland v Northern Hawks, Macquarie v Lakes, The Entrance v Kurri Kurri, Souths bye.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
