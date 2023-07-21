Two charged following police pursuit in Nelson Bay

A 30-year-old woman and 29-year-old man have been charged following a police pursuit in Nelson Bay on Thursday, July 20.
At about 10pm police were patrolling in the Port Stephens area when they attempted to stop a Jeep SUV travelling on Gowrie Street.
Police allege the driver failed to stop and a police pursuit began, terminating a short time later for safety reasons.
The vehicle was found abandoned on Mooroobra Crescent, Nelson Bay and officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, with assistance from the Dog Unit, commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, investigators arrested the 30-year-old woman on Galoola Drive, Nelson Bay, following a vehicle stop.
She was taken to Nelson Bay Police Station, where she was charged with five counts of responsible person/custodian not disclose driver's details.
Following further inquiries, police also arrested a 29-year-old man at a residence on Stockton Street, Nelson Bay, a short time later.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
The man was refused bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday, July 21 and the woman was granted conditional bail to appear before the same court on Monday, August 21.
A 37 year-old man has been charged after an investigation into two break and enter offences in the Port Stephens area.
About 5am on Saturday, July 8, a safe was allegedly stolen from a bowling club on Maitland Road, Hexham.
Police have been told the safe was empty.
About 3am on Monday, July 17, a restaurant on Ferodale Road, Medowie, was allegedly broken into, with an attempt to access a safe.
Following inquiries, a 37-year-old man was arrested at a motel on Gowrie Avenue, Nelson Bay, about 10.40am on Wednesday, July 19.
The man was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with break and enter house etc steal value less than $60000, break and enter intend to commit serious indictable offence, enter prescribed premises of any person without lawful excuse, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, two counts of possess prohibited drug, and drive while licence cancelled.
He was refused bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Thursday, July 20.
Investigations into business-related break, enter and steal offences continue under Strike Force Macgillivray.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
