NEWCASTLE Falcons women's coach Marty McLean will use the last-round game against Bankstown at Broadmeadow on Saturday as a dress rehearsal for the NBL1 East finals.
Top priority is a win, which will seal second place and potentially two home finals.
McLean also wants to iron out a couple of aspects of their game at each end of the court ahead of the play-offs
"We have to take care of the result. That is the most important thing," McLean said. "If we win, we could get two finals in Newcastle, which is massive. If you win the first play-off game, you are guaranteed hosting the second."
The finals format has changed this season, moving from a top six to a top eight.
In the first round, first plays eighth, second plays seventh, third plays sixth and fourth plays fifth.
The higher placed team is the host.
Bankstown are ninth with a 10-11 win-loss record and could sneak into the eight if they beat the Falcons and other results fall their way.
The Falcons (18-3) were upset 72-69 by the Maitland Mustangs (14-7) at home last Saturday - a performance which identified a couple of areas for McLean to address.
"We firmly believe we are the best team in the comp," he said. "If we can fix a couple of things from last weekend, then we head into the finals a lot more confident.
"We had 30 more shots than Maitland. If we shoot the ball 10 per cent better, we are winning that game by 10.
"We didn't shoot the ball well. Fullstop. We also had a look at how we are creating our shots. We need to do better on that front. Things we normally go to, we didn't necessarily do.
"At the defensive, end there were a few things we didn't get quite right and we also have to work on how we can build pressure better."
The Falcons thrashed the Bruins 86-66 in their first encounter in Sydney on May 20.
Abi Curtain top scored with 21, while imports Mylea Gray (20 points, five assists and four steals) and Nicole Munger (18 points and 11 rebounds) were influential.
The Bruins' two imports Violet Morrow (35 points) and Britney Wright (22 points) contributed 57 of their 66 points.
"That was one of Wright's first games and she was still settling in," McLean said. "They have gotten better since then and have recorded a couple of good wins in the last month.
"They have bigger players and play more of an interior game. They can also shoot the ball a little bit.
"We believe they don't have the pace to match us if we can get out and run."
The Falcons men sit in eighth spot with a 13-8 win-loss record and have already wrapped up a play-off spot.
However, they could jump as high as fifth with a win over Bankstown (4-17) and avoid a trip to Canberra to take on the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence (19-1) in the first round of the play-offs.
