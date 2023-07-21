The McDonald Jones Stadium shuttle timetable has expanded to get fans to the ground in time for the Knights opening round NRLW match on July 22.
The timetable was originally scheduled to start at 3.30pm - 20 minutes after the women kick off - however Venues NSW has added more early stadium shuttles in order to get fans to the venue for the kick-off of the NRLW.
"The schedule will be amended for the remainder of the season to ensure that as many fans as possible are able to support the Newcastle Knights NRLW and NRL teams," a Venues NSW spokesperson said.
It comes as motorists are being advised to plan ahead if heading to Newcastle on Saturday as four events within the Broadmeadow area expected to create heavier traffic.
The events include:
Traffic will be heavier than usual through Broadmeadow on Turton Road, Griffiths Road, Newcastle Road, Lambton Road and Bridges Road as fans travel to and from events.
Right hand turns from Griffiths Road into the Newcastle Entertainment Centre may be restricted, causing delays for some motorists. Left hand turns into the venue will not be impacted.
There will be a 40km/h speed limit and traffic control in place in the vicinity of the events.
In addition, planned track work means buses will replace trains between Newcastle Interchange and Wyong from 8pm July 22 to 5.30am July 23. Visit transportnsw.info to plan your trip.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
