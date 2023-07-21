Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

McDonald Jones Stadium bus shuttle moved forward for Knights NRLW

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
July 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights take on the Dragons in the opening round NRLW match. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Knights take on the Dragons in the opening round NRLW match. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The McDonald Jones Stadium shuttle timetable has expanded to get fans to the ground in time for the Knights opening round NRLW match on July 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.