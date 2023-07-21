FROM flipping burgers to flipping houses.
The couple behind this Hamptons coastal-inspired renovation project named Brentwood Palms at 47 Regal Way in Valentine traded life operating a takeaway shop in Muswellbrook to pursue their passion for renovation and design.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property at Valentine is the second house flip the pair has undertaken following their first transformation of an art deco-era home in Kotara.
"This is a full flip," said Belle Property listing agent Jackson Morgan who will launch the property to the market this week.
"From moving the kitchen, the walls and adding windows, it has been completely redesigned."
A price guide will be available after the first open house inspection (a catered VIP viewing) on Wednesday, August 2 from 5pm to 6pm.
The couple spent two years renovating the home after purchasing it in early 2021.
Delays due to COVID-19 lockdown slowed down the process as did the difficulty of pinning down trades and securing building materials.
"We have literally transformed it from the front fence to the back fence," the owner said.
The red-brick double-storey home built in 1978 has been transformed into a light, bright and modern Hamptons coastal-inspired home.
The slate flooring is gone as has the dark timber accents and it has been replaced with a crisp white palette across the entire house, from the four bedrooms and open-plan kitchen and dining area to the butler's pantry and second bathroom.
A large servery-style window in the kitchen provides a view across the backyard and pool.
One of the bedrooms is on the lower level and the remaining three bedrooms are on the upper level, with details such as board and batten panels used to create a Hamptons feel.
A large freestanding bathtub, brushed brass tapware and a floating blackbutt timber vanity create a magazine-worthy space in the main bathroom.
Details throughout the home include a nook underneath the staircase, a refurbished fireplace in the loungeroom and wall sconces sourced from Portugal.
The home's inviting outdoor area is the biggest selling point, spanning an oversized deck with an outdoor kitchen with Caesarstone benchtops and a built-in barbecue and bar fridge.
The deck overlooks the resort-style backyard which was designed around the garden's towering palm trees.
It features an in-ground swimming pool with imported tiles from Egypt, a cabana, a spa, a bar area and an outdoor shower.
"When we bought the house, it was just after the first Covid lockdown and people couldn't travel," the owner said.
"We had this property with a pool and it had gone to rack and ruin.
"My mind was 'holiday at home' to make it feel like a resort and when you walk in the front door you can just relax."
The house was in a state of neglect when the owners purchased the house after it had been left uninhabited for 12 months.
The overgrown garden had to be completely overhauled, and the kitchen was moved to the other end of the lower level to open up the space.
"This house felt sad and like it used to be loved because there were stone fountains and features everywhere but it was just in such a state," the owner said.
"Every step we took there was some sort of reminder that it had been a loved family home."
The owners retained any elements they could around the home, such as the fireplace and the timber floorboards which were sanded back from dark timber and recoated with a lighter shade.
"I like to repurpose things where I can so I have used some stone on the property that was here still as stepping stones," the owner said.
"We kept the original fireplace downstairs but we upgraded it by putting in new logs and new coals into it and getting it refurbished."
