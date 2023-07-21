Knights coach Adam O'Brien says losing streak against Storm is 'irrelevant'

Newcastle Herald
Coach says Knights losing streak against Storm is 'irrelevant'

By Robert Dillon
July 21 2023 - 4:30pm
KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has paid little heed to two major talking points this week, instead focusing all his energy into conjuring up a breakthrough win against Melbourne Storm at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.

