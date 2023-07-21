Joe McFadyen targeting Townsville Cup with Belmont Bullet

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen hopes Golden Easter Egg finalist Belmont Bullet can stay calm and start better when he sticks to the 400m at The Gardens on Saturday night in preparation for the $60,000 group 3 Townsville Cup (498m).
Belmont Bullet was third at Gosford over 388m on Tuesday and second the two starts prior at The Gardens over 400m. McFadyen said Belmont Bullet was "crying out for further" but was staying at 400m in the fifth on Saturday night.
"He's headed towards the Townsville Cup in about three weeks, so we're sprinting him up over 400," McFadyen said.
"He's a better 500 dog but we're keeping him fresh for that.
"He's a very nervy dog and gets a bit worked up if you stand still too long behind the boxes. If gets over the top, he tends to come out terrible. He came out terrible the other night but he hit the line good."
McFadyen also has Sandstorm Rico (box one) and Hurricane's Fury (three) in the $11,000 GRNSW Middle Distance Series race on the night.
"Rico's really drawn to advantage off the inside," he said. "They are similar dogs but I think Rico is a bit stronger and Hurricane's Fury has got a bit more early pace.
"Nangar Rocket [box four] is well named and it all depends how that dog puts himself in the race. Mine are probably place chances and I'd lean towards Rico with the draw."
Sandstorm Rico was a last-start winner at the track for new, first-time owner Spencer Owen last week.
Meanwhile, McFadyen-trained Nangar Luna won her heat of the Gosford Goldmine on Tuesday and will start from box eight in the final next week.
IN THE NEWS
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.