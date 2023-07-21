Newcastle Herald
Joe McFadyen targeting Townsville Cup with Belmont Bullet

Updated July 21 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 3:19pm
Kat Ernst with Belmont Bullet
Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen hopes Golden Easter Egg finalist Belmont Bullet can stay calm and start better when he sticks to the 400m at The Gardens on Saturday night in preparation for the $60,000 group 3 Townsville Cup (498m).

