HUNTER Rugby Union premiers Merewether Carlton have pushed the reset button.
After cruising unbeaten through the opening eight rounds, the Greens have lost three of their last four to slip to second spot on 44 points, five behind leaders Maitland.
The dip in form coincided with a host of injuries and other players unavailable.
The cavalry returns against University at Bernie Curran Oval on Saturday.
Tackle-busting No.8 Lachy Milton, prop Nick Sykiotis, lock Darcy Christie-Johnston and winger Austin Zander are all inclusions.
Centre Will Frost and former NSW Country prop Dave Puchert, who has been sidelined for three months with a broken foot, return in second grade.
"They are probably a couple of weeks short of a gallop, but they certainly made a difference at training this week," Merewether coach Tony Munro said. "We have pushed the reset button to a degree.
"We don't want to disrespect the guys who have been there. They have done a good job and tried really hard. Each of the games that we lost, could have easily gone our way. There wasn't much in it.
"Ollie Kelly was outstanding against Wanderers (23-20 loss) and we have uncovered a gem at 12 in Spencer Faraday. They are definitely future first graders but have gotten their opportunity a bit earlier than we thought they would, which has been a good thing.
"If we need them in the finals. We won't go in wondering now. We know the guys who can stand up and perform."
Munro expected the returning players to bring "maturity" for a tough run home against University, Maitland and Hamilton.
"They are experienced and are familiar with the pace of the game," he said. "We would rather a hard run in. You want to play good, competitive footy week-in, week-out at this stage of the season."
University sit in fourth place, nine points ahead of Hamilton, and need to win one more game to seal a place in the semis.
They welcome back fly-half Dane Sherratt from a knee injury and Dylan Heins (ankle) returns on the bench.
"Having coached out there, I know they have a lot of good players," Munro said. "Their backlne is probably the quickest in the competition. There is some serious gas out wide with Sam Thompson, Tommy Loughnan and Baye Wallace.
"Dane Sherratt will be back to lead them around and they decent forwards as well."
Elsewhere Saturday, Maitland will be out to stretch their unbeaten run to six games when they host Wanderers at Marcellin Park.
Hamilton, who need to win every game to be any hope of making the finals, host Southern Beaches at Passmore Oval.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
