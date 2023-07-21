NORTHSTARS captain Liam Manwarring is embracing the return of several key players, including new father Zane Jones from suspension, for this weekend's double header in Brisbane.
Jones, who welcomed a son into the world almost seven days ago, comes back following a two-match ban while the likes of John Kennedy jnr (injury) and Matt Lindsay (unavailable) also feature on Newcastle's roster again.
Manwarring says Jones, while sidelined, was at home watching an Australian Ice Hockey League stream of the Northstars play in Adelaide last weekend when baby began arriving.
"Everything unfolded on Sunday night. He [Jones] was at home watching the Adelaide game. Obviously he didn't come last weekend and lucky he didn't. It was good timing really," Manwarring told the Newcastle Herald.
"A massive congratulations to them [Jones and partner Jordan], they are super stoked and hopefully a little, future Northstar."
Manwarring feels like the in-form Northstars are now "back to full strength", but takes plenty of solace out of a clean sweep in Adelaide despite missing eight regulars.
"My main takeout from last weekend was more the brotherhood side of things, we're coming closer together," Newcastle's homegrown skipper said.
"We had eight guys not with us on that road trip and our job was to get six points. We achieved that end goal without nearly half of our squad.
"We're building something, we're building a play-off hockey team. Coming together as a group, not only on the ice but off the ice as well, certainly helps."
The Northstars will arrive for Saturday (5pm) and Sunday (3:30pm) encounters with the Lightning having matched a season-best winning streak of seven games.
"They [Brisbane] are third in our division and they will obviously be hunting for some momentum coming into finals," Manwarring said.
"They are a big, strong team and the rink is tough to play in when you don't practice there.
"It's pretty small and the game can get away from you pretty quickly so we've got to stay composed and be as sharp as we can be."
Newcastle, sitting second in their conference and third overall, have dropped just one of their last 15 fixtures.
The Northstars also host Brisbane at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium next Sunday (July 30).
IN THE NEWS
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.