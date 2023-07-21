Newcastle Herald
New dad Zane Jones back from ban for 'full-strength' Northstars

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 21 2023 - 5:15pm
Northstars player Zane Jones. Picture by Jess Fuller
Northstars player Zane Jones. Picture by Jess Fuller

NORTHSTARS captain Liam Manwarring is embracing the return of several key players, including new father Zane Jones from suspension, for this weekend's double header in Brisbane.

