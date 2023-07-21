Kalista Hunter is back for Broadmeadow on Saturday and the timing could not be better.
Magic's fearless leader and combative centre-back returns from a two-game suspension and will be a key player as they look to make a move in the NPLW Northern NSW premiership race with an important win over second-placed Newcastle Olympic.
Broadmeadow, on 41 points, are two points clear of Olympic (39) heading into the round-18 clash (4pm).
Maitland (37) are third as they eye winless Warners Bay (0) at John Street Oval on Sunday (4pm) with four rounds remaining before finals.
Olympic look set to be at full strength and Magic coach Jake Curley expects they will be close.
Versatile former national league player Gemma Harrison remains sidelined with a quadriceps complaint in the only possible out.
"The games are always competitive between the two teams," Curley said.
"They have got good players. We've got good players, and I just assume it will come down to chances, and taking chances.
"I thought we were pretty good against Adamstown [last week] with taking chances whereas the week before against Middies we missed a fair bit, so it's swings and roundabouts for us. When we score, we score, and when we don't score we let teams back into it a bit."
The two sides played out a 3-3 draw in their first exchange this season while Magic won 2-1 in the second.
Adamstown (20) host New Lambton (22) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night (7pm) and Charlestown (31) play Mid Coast (9) at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday (4pm).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
