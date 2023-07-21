Cardiff's added motivation to finish top in Black Diamond Cup

CARDIFF coach Danny Priest says finishing first on the men's Black Diamond Cup ladder would be more about logistics rather than a minor premiership ahead of Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with title holders Killarney Vale.
The Hawks sit slightly ahead of the visiting Bombers with five rounds remaining in the AFL Hunter Central Coast regular season, knowing a victory and potentially number-one billing could help avoid a trip to Adelaide Street Oval for the qualifying final on August 26.
Officials have now released play-off venues, which appears to feature the decider returning to Newcastle's No.1 Sportsground in 2023 and September 16 confirmed as the date.
However, a second-versus-third battle in week one of semis has been allocated to Killarney Vale headquarters while minor premiers rest and play the winner seven days later.
Priest says Cardiff's motivation may be "more big picture" but success in round 14 would be welcomed regardless, even if simply turning the tables on a season-opening loss by 47 points to the same opponents.
"Being on top would be great, but they've released the draw for finals and week one is down at Adelaide Street Oval," Priest told the Newcastle Herald.
"We don't want to get caught up having to play them down there. They are very good down there and hard to beat down there.
"So if we can get that week off and go through to week two, albeit at No.1 [Sportsground], I think we'll be well placed.
"The ground size is similar to ours and we're probably a bit more about run and carry."
Outside injured duo Pat Delaney and Tom Lashlie, who remain on track for a return against City in a fortnight, in-form Cardiff are "more or less at full strength".
"We trained well last night [Thursday], it was probably the best we've trained. Whether or not that correlates to the game or not we'll have to wait and see," Priest said.
"We also played against each other in round one and tried to have a look back, but it was pouring rain and we were struggling a bit then too."
The Hawks, fresh from a week off and amid a nine-game winning streak, tackle another title contender Terrigal-Avoca next round.
Also on Saturday and City are at home to sixth-placed Warners Bay and Maitland visit The Entrance-Bateau Bay. Terrigal Avoca and Nelson Bay won't take the field.
In the women's Black Diamond Cup and Singleton continue their emotional return to the competition following last month's Hunter bus tragedy, hosting Terrigal-Avoca at Rose Point Park on Saturday. Cardiff-Killarney Vale and City-Warners Bay act as double headers. Lake Macquarie has the bye.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
