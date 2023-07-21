Newcastle Herald
Cardiff's added motivation to finish top in Black Diamond Cup

Updated July 21 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:15pm
Cardiff player Billy King. Picture by Marina Neil
CARDIFF coach Danny Priest says finishing first on the men's Black Diamond Cup ladder would be more about logistics rather than a minor premiership ahead of Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with title holders Killarney Vale.

