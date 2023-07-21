Newcastle Herald
Wildfires look to experienced trio in test of depth against Gordon: Jack Scott Cup, round 12

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 22 2023 - 7:30am
Shana Povey-Hyatt in action for the Wildfires last season, will be a key player against Gordon this weekend. Picture by Marina Neil
Coach Matt Ellis expects experienced trio Anika Butler, Emma Bradford and Shana Povey-Hyatt to lead the way as the Hunter Wildfires women face a test of depth against Gordon in Jack Scott Cup on Saturday.

