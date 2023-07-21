Coach Matt Ellis expects experienced trio Anika Butler, Emma Bradford and Shana Povey-Hyatt to lead the way as the Hunter Wildfires women face a test of depth against Gordon in Jack Scott Cup on Saturday.
The third-placed Wildfires, on 34 points, host second-placed Gordon (41) in round 12 of Sydney women's premier rugby union at No.2 Sportsground (10.25am).
Hunter won 22-18 in a tight tussle in round five but are missing some key personnel with forward Hannah Stewart and back Olivia Creswick out injured. Captain and halves player Susannah Cooke is overseas and a contingent of young talent are out due to representative commitments.
"Bradford, Shana and Anika Butler will be key, our experienced heads to lead the girls around and do what they do best," Ellis said.
"They just get in and do the work, so just looking for them to continue to do that.
"I know we'll be really competitive this weekend and, with everybody back on deck for the last two round games we should be able to build nicely into the semi-finals."
The Wildfires are just two points clear of Easts (32) in fourth and had last weekend off.
They were "understocked" when they sustained a shock 36-5 loss to Sydney Uni Blue in their last outing.
"It was just one of things where we've just put that aside, just one of those days so we're not too concerned about it and we've just moved on from that one," Ellis said.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
