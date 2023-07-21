Man, woman found dead in Lake Macquarie house

INVESTIGATORS examining the circumstances surrounding two elderly people found dead inside a Lake Macquarie home do not believe the incident is suspicious.
Emergency services were called to Freeman Drive at Morisset about 11.30am on Friday morning to check on the welfare of the property's occupants.
Police confirmed they had found the man and woman dead inside the property.
"On arrival, officers from Lake Macquarie Police District found a man and woman deceased," NSW Police said in a statement.
"They have not been formally identified but are believed to be aged in their 80s."
Forensic specialists were called to the scene to examine the precise circumstances of what occurred.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
