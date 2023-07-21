YASMIN Clydsdale thought about retiring.
Following a 2022 she describes as "phenomenal" - featuring two NRLW premierships, an Origin title and World Cup triumph - Clydsdale considered going out on top.
And turning 30 next year, potentially starting a family was also on her radar.
But a feeling of unfinished business and "love" of playing rugby league lured Clydsdale back, signing a three-season deal to stay at the Knights and overcoming a recent knee injury to line up in round one this weekend.
"It [last year] was phenomenal. I literally have no words," Clydsdale told the Newcastle Herald.
"In my mind I was thinking I might have retired after 2022, if I got picked in the Australian team and I was a little bit older. So I did have those thoughts and if I wanted to start a family.
"But after the World Cup tour I just had in my mind I'm not ready to finish. I still enjoy playing and still feel like I've got a lot more to give to the game.
"My husband [former NRL player Adam] loves that I play and just wants to support me. As long as I'm still enjoying it, he doesn't push me to play, but I love it.
"So signing for three years with the Newcastle Knights was a pretty easy decision."
A born-and-bred Novocastrian now living in Scone, Clydsdale has got plenty of runs on the board and has clocked up thousands of kilometres along her sporting journey.
A former national-team representative in touch football and rugby sevens, Clydsdale only converted to league in 2020 but has quickly risen through the ranks.
Her performance in Newcastle's grand-final victory last year was outstanding.
Now, on the verge of an expanded NRLW campaign and continued growth in the women's game, the winger-turned-centre-turned-second rower uses her experience to help "support younger players coming through".
"I feel proud when I see our young players making rep teams, it's so heartwarming," she said.
"I always try and remind them that we didn't have these opportunities when we were growing up so you need to take it with both hands, listen and absorb everything that comes your way because it's going to be a long future in rugby league. It's exciting to be part of it."
Clydsdale only returned to full-time training with the Knights a fortnight ago, having suffered a grade-one MCL tear in the last moments of a dramatic Origin decider on June 22.
"It happened with 10 seconds to go, first run off the kick off after the [penalty] try. It was a quick minute but a lot happened," she said.
"I took it [recovery] a bit easy to start with, but now I've hit the ground running and I've had two weeks proper training. I feel ready and confident to go for round one."
Clydsdale will wear the No.12 jersey against the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, marking her 19th NRLW appearance and alongside four debutantes.
IN THE NEWS
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.