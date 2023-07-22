LOOKING back in hindsight, 40 years after the event, it's hard not to reach the conclusion that Rick McCosker was a driving force - literally - behind one of the great moments in NSW's cricket history.
McCosker was the man who skippered the Blues to victory in the inaugural Sheffield Shield final, beating Western Australia by 54 runs in a five-day thriller at the WACA in March, 1983.
And while the former opening batsman wore the Baggy Green in 25 Test matches and scored four centuries, as well as playing in a World Cup final and World Series Cricket, he has no hesitation in labelling the Shield triumph as one of the highlights of an illustrious career.
"For me, it rated very highly," the now 76-year-old said. "Top three, in my experiences personally. Partly because we weren't expected to win, and also because this was the inaugural final.
"We had to travel to Perth. Our history over there at that time was pretty terrible. So nobody really gave us a chance of winning, except the 12 of us. It was also the first time that NSW had won the Shield in 17 years.
"So it'd been a bit of a drought, and again, that's why it was pretty significant for NSW cricket.
"Also, because we finished second, we had to win the game, whereas Western Australia only had to draw it to win the Shield."
Typically, McCosker led from the front, scoring 71 in the first innings and 44 in the second, and was ice-cool in marshalling his bowling attack as WA threatened to steal victory with a last-day counter-offensive.
Adding to McCosker's sense of satisfaction as he hoisted the iconic Shield aloft were the many hours he had spent in transit in the lead-up.
After his last Test appearance in 1980, a year later he moved to Newcastle with his young family, which he maintains is "one of the best decisions we ever made".
At the age of 34, the easy option might have been to hang up the boots, but McCosker felt he had some unfinished business with NSW. So for the next three years, he continued to commute from his new home town to Sydney for state training sessions and games, often accompanied by the late, great leg spinner Robert "Dutchy" Holland, who was based at Lake Macquarie.
"It was bloody hard," McCosker recalled with a rueful chuckle. "Especially as we didn't have all the freeway that we've got now. Bobby Holland and myself would go down twice a week. It would be a three-hour trip at the least, probably a little bit more.
"And then a couple of hours training, and drive home after that.
"So it was hard work, but it was good."
McCosker admits that such an arrangement would probably be untenable in the modern game, but he is far from envious of his latter-day counterparts and their full-time professionalism.
"When we were playing, we had jobs," he said.
"Personally that helped me. Cricket wasn't the be-all and end-all. It was still important but you always had other things to focus on that were important.
"So that helped to keep you grounded and bring you back to reality, if you had to go back to work the day after a match.
"So there are some positives in that. But it's a different lifestyle now."
The countless hours spent behind the wheel on the old Pacific Highway were a sacrifice McCosker was willing to make, and it paid dividends when his Blues created a unique piece of history at the WACA.
And just as he was a driving force behind that Shield success, so he has been instrumental in organising a 40-year reunion lunch for his fellow teammates, including household names John Dyson, Steve Smith, Dirk Wellham, Peter Toohey, Trevor Chappell, Murray Bennett, Greg Matthews, Steve Rixon, Geoff Lawson and Mike Whitney.
The lunch will be held at NEX Club, King St, on Friday, September 8, to celebrate NSW's inaugural final winners and raise awareness for the Hunter branch of the Lord's Taverners, who do so much to provide sporting opportunities for disadvantaged children in the region.
It is hoped the majority of McCosker's former teammates will attend, and all will be interviewed by ABC Radio's Craig Hamilton to share their memories.
McCosker said the team has held a couple of anniversary functions in the past year and it was always good to catch up with old friends and re-live their halcyon days.
"It's a long time and 40 years has flown," he said.
"Obviously a lot has happened in that time, but it is a bit of a milestone, I guess.
"I mean 40 years is 40 years.
"But when the memories start flooding in, you think: 'Well that wasn't so long ago'."
Tickets for the lunch cost $87.50 and can be obtained via the https://www.tavernershunter.org.au/ website.
THE timing is awkward, to say the least.
While Knights coach Adam O'Brien has been preparing his troops for a do-or-die clash with Melbourne Storm at McDonald Jones Stadium today, speculation surfaced midweek that cast further doubt over his long-term job security.
Foxtel's NRL 360 reported on Wednesday that former Newcastle lord mayor and property developer Jeff McCloy had recently approached Des Hasler to ascertain if he was interested in resuming his coaching career, after being sacked by Manly at the end of last season.
McCloy has no official role with the Knights, but the inference was that his inquiry was on behalf of the club.
It could be dismissed as a moot point, given that Hasler subsequently signed to take over the Gold Coast Titans.
But neither McCloy nor his good friend Phil Gardner, the Knights' CEO, have denied that a conversation with Hasler did take place.
Both, however, have refuted suggestions that McCloy was acting as a proxy representative of the Knights.
Whatever the case, the kerfuffle is unlikely to have made O'Brien feel any more comfortable in the hot seat.
Despite having a contract that runs until the end of next season, his future could well hinge on how the Knights finish their 2023 campaign.
Making the play-offs would appear a big ask, given that the Knights are three wins adrift of the top eight, with only seven games remaining.
If Newcastle's players want O'Brien to remain in charge, they need to show it with on-field performances, and there could be no better time to start than against Melbourne today.
The Storm have won 11 consecutive games against Newcastle, dating back to 2016.
Newcastle's past two losses against the Storm - 48-8 in 2021 and 50-2 last season - would suggest the gulf between the two teams is growing, not closing.
A win today would exorcise those demons and reaffirm the theory that the Knights are heading in the right direction and that O'Brien is still the best man for the job.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.