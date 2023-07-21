Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Toohey's News: Jack in the box seat for Knights return

BD
By Ben Drzyzga
July 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Cogger could be back in Knights colours next season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jack Cogger could be back in Knights colours next season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Knights are banking on the lure of a longer-term deal with more security and a greater opportunity of playing in the NRL to prise halfback Jack Cogger away from premiership title-holders Penrith next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BD

Ben Drzyzga

Newcastle Herald Print Producer

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.