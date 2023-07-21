Toohey's News: Jack in the box seat for Knights return

A Knights junior, Cogger played 20 NRL games for the club after debuting in 2016 but signed with Canterbury in early 2018 for the following season after Newcastle had snared Mitchell Pearce. He spent two seasons at the Bulldogs and a further two with Huddersfield in the English Super League before Penrith coach Ivan Cleary signed him as son Nathan's understudy this year. Filling in while Cleary was out with a hamstring tear, the Panthers won five from six.