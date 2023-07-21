Toohey's News: Jack in the box seat for Knights return

The Knights are banking on the lure of a longer-term deal with more security and a greater opportunity of playing in the NRL to prise halfback Jack Cogger away from premiership title-holders Penrith next season.
In a back-to-the-future scenario, Cogger is seriously considering a return to his former club after meeting with Knights coach Adam O'Brien and football boss Peter Parr earlier this week.
It's understood the Panthers have upped the ante financially in a bid to retain Cogger but are so far only offering an extended one-year-deal. The suggestion is the Knights are prepared to entertain a three-year contract to get the 25-year-old over the line.
Only last week, there was speculation the club may throw off-contract lower grade halfback Adam Clune a career lifeline with O'Brien keen to have an experienced back-up in the halves for Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble.
Clune may still become an option but only if Cogger decides to stay at the Panthers.
A Knights junior, Cogger played 20 NRL games for the club after debuting in 2016 but signed with Canterbury in early 2018 for the following season after Newcastle had snared Mitchell Pearce. He spent two seasons at the Bulldogs and a further two with Huddersfield in the English Super League before Penrith coach Ivan Cleary signed him as son Nathan's understudy this year. Filling in while Cleary was out with a hamstring tear, the Panthers won five from six.
Cogger looked comfortable back in the NRL in Penrith's structured system. Whether he would be as effective at the Knights with a similar opportunity remains to be seen.
If they get the right coaching and development, the Knights should have no shortage of promising halves coming through the system over the next decade.
Underneath Hastings, Gamble and possibly Cogger, they have former Sharks halfback Ryan Rivett 21, who will be top 30 next season.
The club has also signed Kurri teenager Jai Linnane and Brisbane schoolboy Zac Herdegen to long-term deals.
Linnane 18, who has already tasted first grade in the Newcastle comp with the Bulldogs this season has just signed a new three-year extension with the Knights.
His uncle Steve played for the Dragons and the Knights and captain-coached Kurri to three straight premiership wins alongside Jai's father Danny and cousin Jason. He's playing five-eighth in the Knights' Jersey Flegg under-21s side tomorrow against South Sydney.
Herdegen is still only 17 and will finish Year 12 at Wavell State High School in Brisbane next year before moving to Newcastle full-time in 2025. But the club thinks so highly of the former Broncos pathways player, they are planning to fly him down each weekend during the shortened season early next year to play in the S. Ball under-19s competition.
The Knights have shot down media reports in England linking Lachie Miller to a move to the Super League next season with Leeds Rhinos.
While it's true Rhinos boss Gary Hetherington approached the Knights several weeks ago about Miller's possible availability, it was a short conversation. It didn't get past first base because the Knights have no intention of letting the fullback/utility go with another two seasons left on his current contract.
Newcastle centre-turned back-rower Dylan Lucas has officially taken up the option in his contract for a further season with the club but the Knights are now believed to be negotiating with his agent in a bid to extend the deal even further.
Meanwhile, the future of former Cowboys winger Laitia Moceidreke, who joined the Knights mid-season on a second tier deal until the end of the year, is not cut and dried with the club looking at ways to try and keep him on board again next season.
In lower grades, Australian Schoolboy prop Cody Hopwood is one of a number of highly promising young Knights who have committed their futures to the club longer term. Hopwood and his Harold Matt's front-row partner Jack Hillier have both signed extended deals. The Knights have also re-signed promising young hooker Malachi Smith.
Skipper Kalyn Ponga has jumped to a four-point lead in Baz's Best player of the year competition. Ponga secured maximum points for the third time in his past four games with another masterclass against the Wests Tigers.
Rd 20 - Knights v West Tigers
3 Kalyn Ponga 2 Greg Marzhew 1 Adam Elliott
Current standings: 17 Kalyn Ponga 13 Tyson Frizell, Greg Marzhew 11 Dane Gagai, 10 Lachie Miller 5 Jackson Hastings 4 Phoenix Crossland, Bradman Best 3 Leo Thompson, Kurt Mann 2 Tyson Gamble, Daniel Saifiti, Dylan Lucas, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Adam Elliott 1 Dom Young, Jacob Saifiti.
