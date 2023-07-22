Newcastle Rugby League: Wests v Central | live

Newcastle Rugby League continues this weekend with round 16.
Wests host Central at Harker Oval on Saturday.
The Rosellas and Butcher Boys arrive trying to keep alive any slim hope of making finals in 2023.
Wests (15) and Central (14) sit sixth and seventh on the competition ladder respectively with three rounds remaining.
Both must win to give themselves any chance of running down fifth-ranked Entrance (20).
BarTV Sports coverage starts at 2pm.
