News of a tragic accident that claimed the lives of an elderly couple of Morisset on Friday has left their quiet suburban neighbourhood shocked.
One resident who spoke briefly with the Newcastle Herald on Saturday afternoon said they were surprised and saddened to learn the incident, which saw a multi-agency emergency response converge on a Freemans Drive property on Friday morning, had proven fatal.
Lake Macquarie police officers and paramedics arrived on the scene around 11.30am on July 21 to check on the welfare of a couple believed to be aged in their 80s.
Sadly, officers found the man and woman, who have yet to be formally identified, dead at the scene.
Police said in a brief statement Friday night that they were not treating the incident as suspicious and confirmed Saturday that investigators believed the incident had been a case of tragic misadventure.
Forensic specialists were called to the scene to examine the precise circumstances of what occurred, they said, details of which will be prepared in a report for the information of the coroner.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
