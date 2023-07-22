Coach Tracey Baggs credited a strong defensive showing as West Leagues Balance turned the tables on Nova Thunder and seized outright third place in Newcastle championship netball on Saturday.
The two sides were locked on 22 points in a battle for third place heading into the round-10 exchange but West (25) opened up a two-point gap with a 47-38 win over Thunder (23) at National Park.
It reversed the 48-40 result in favour of Thunder in their first exchange this campaign and the win was set up with a stifling effort in West's defensive goal third.
"[Nova goal attack] Caitlin Lobston and [goal shooter] Lucy Geise are phenomenal, very smart players, so we had a good game plan to shut them down and it really worked," Baggs said.
"We were lucky enough to have [midcourter] Savannah [Angelozzi] and [circle defender] Ella Butcher back from Central Coast, but still on limited game time, and just had young girls step up from the opens side.
"[Goal defence] Ruby Gardner, who played on Caitlin Lobston for three quarters, was outstanding. Caitlin is a gun player and I was impressed for someone like Ruby, who is only 18, to step up and really make in-roads on her."
West led at every break. They were up 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, 26-16 by half-time then 35-29 heading into the final period.
Nova coach Laura Glendenning was disappointed with the result but not the effort.
"We went out really, really hungry and throughout the game there were spots where we were completely on point - no mistakes, transition was great, defensively and in attack we were great - then there would be one or two little things that just didn't go our way," Glendenning said.
"Defensively, they were incredibly strong and you've got to give credit where it's due. We didn't necessarily do anything poorly.
"But I told the girls to walk away positive, knowing that we did go out there and fight and we did make them work for the win."
Joint leaders Souths (29) comfortably defeated BNC Whanau 66-16.
University of Newcastle (29), who are in second place on goal percentages, had a much tighter tussle before beating Juction Stella 59-44.
Junction held a 13-12 advantage at the first break but University took a 29-24 lead into half-time then were up 41-33 heading into the final quarter.
Waratah downed Kotara Souths Tigers 35-29 in a see-sawing match.
Results:
West Leagues Balance defeated Nova Thunder 47-38. Q1: West led 14-8; Q2: West led 26-16; Q3: West led 35-29.
Souths Lions beat BNC Whanau 66-16. Q1: Souths led 14-5; Q2: Souths led 33-9: Q3: Souths led 46-13.
Waratah Cats defeated Kotara Souths Tigers 35-29. Q1: Waratah led 11-7; Q2: Kotara South led 17-15 ; Q3: Waratah led 28-24.
University of Newcastle beat Junction Stella 59-44. Q1: Junction led 13-12; Q2: University led 29-24; Q3 University led 41-33.
Points: Souths 29, University 29, West Leagues Balance 25, Nova 23, Junction Stella 17, BNC Whanau 17, Kotara South 15, Waratah 13.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
