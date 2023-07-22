The NPLW Northern NSW premiership appears to be Broadmeadow's to lose after they produced a clinical, and crucial, 3-2 victory over Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park on Saturday.
Only two points separated the sides ahead of their top-of-the-table showdown in round 18 but Magic improved to 44 points and opened up a five-point gap on Olympic (39) with three more rounds remaining.
Olympic are likely to find themselves in third place after games on Sunday. Maitland (37), who are Magic's next opponents, should bank three points against winless Warners Bay at John Street Oval (4pm) and take second spot.
In a see-sawing encounter, Magic took their chances and took them well.
"In the first half they were definitely better," Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley said.
"We had a strategy of what we wanted to try to do because in the first half we couldn't get on the ball.
"[At half-time], I told them we need to play into Chelsea [Lucas] and Lucy [Jerram] behind and turn them around so we can get a bit of space, and to the credit of the girls they implemented it. They were good finishes too."
Magic struck first when Jerram produced the first of two sublime finishes with a quick counter-attack in the 20th minute.
Goalkeeper Alison Logue's long kick was played into the final third by Kiarra Lewis and Jerram rocketed a left-footed shot from just outside the 18-yard box into the top right corner of Olympic's goal.
Elodie Dagg equalised in the 33rd minute with an impressive left-footed strike of her own from the top of the box after a failed clearance following an Olympic free kick.
The game was delayed at half-time for around 30 minutes after Olympic forward Sophie McDonald dislocated her kneecap while challenging for the ball in the final play of the first period.
When play did resume, Olympic struck quickly with Dagg producing an impressive individual effort in the 46th minute to weave her way through Magic's back line and score at an angle into the far corner. The goal came after Olympic won the ball from a Broadmeadow throw-in.
Lucas put the teams back on level terms at 2-2 in the 61st minute when the Magic forward headed into the net after a miscued Olympic clearance on the edge of the box.
Magic went 3-2 up in the 69th minute when Jerram chipped Olympic shot-stopper Claire Coelho from the edge of the area.
Broadmeadow's Kirstyn Pearce found the back of the net for a fourth goal after a corner in the 74th minute but it was disallowed as an Olympic player was deemed to have been fouled in the goalmouth by Kalista Hunter.
"We played alright in the first half and then in the second half we fell into a trap of I don't know what happened," Olympic coach Neil Owens said.
"Magic do well at what they do. I was just really disappointed that in that last 30 minutes our style went out the window, of not being patient enough. That was the most disappointing thing, and we just hand-gifted them three goals.
"They were nice finishes. They had three chances and they scored three."
Jets trio Lauren Allan, Tara Andrews and Cassidy Davis led fifth-placed New Lambton (25) to a 5-0 defeat of Adamstown (20) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
Allan and Andrews both scored match doubles and Davis also got on the scoresheet.
Charlestown Azzurri (31) host Mid Coast (9) in the other game on Sunday (4pm).
Points: Broadmeadow 44, Olympic 39, Maitland* 37, Azzurri* 31, New Lambton 25, Adamstown 20, Mid Coast* 9, Warners Bay* 0. (* denotes teams to play on Sunday at 4pm).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
