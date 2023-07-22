Newcastle Herald
Broadmeadow Magic beat Newcastle Olympic with NPLW NNSW premiership on line

July 23 2023 - 8:00am
The NPLW Northern NSW premiership appears to be Broadmeadow's to lose after they produced a clinical, and crucial, 3-2 victory over Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park on Saturday.

