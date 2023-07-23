They had people out of position, new faces in the side and a 10-minute cameo from Wallaroos flanker Ash Marsters.
Yet, despite the disruptions and lack of personnel, the third-placed Hunter Wildfires came painstakingly close to beating second-placed Gordon in round 12 of Jack Scott Cup at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The hosts led 17-12 with around 15 minutes remaining but were over-run on the scoreboard with the last play of the game.
Gordon locked things up at 17-17 with a last-gasp try then sealed a 19-17 win with a conversion from the sideline.
Forward Hannah Stewart and back Olivia Creswick were sidelined through injury, captain and halves player Susannah Cooke was overseas and a contingent of young talent were out due to NSW Country representative commitments.
"We had a few Central Coast players in the team again," Wildfires coach Matt Ellis said.
"We had people playing out of position. Lynn [Koelman] was exceptional. She had to play loosehead prop for us for a bit of the game. Aiishya [Tipa-Leota] and April [Radford] both had to play pretty well the whole game in the front row.
"We had Ash Marsters fly in and she was able to give us 10 minutes. She's a back-rower and can play hooker but came on for 10 minutes in the second half and that was what sparked things and got us going.
"We had to bring her off [due to Wallaroos stipulations] but the girls continued to play good footy and got 17-12 in front. Unfortunately, we just didn't make the right decisions. We just didn't do things to shut the game out, but we'll live and learn from that.
"I was really impressed with how we were able to play taking in consideration all of those things."
The Wildfires trailed 12-5 at half-time. Tui Nikora, Emily Freeman and Anika Butler were the tryscorers.
Ellis was hopeful the Wildfires could retain Marsters, who has previously played for Hunter but relocated to Melbourne to play Super W with the Rebels, for the rest of their Jack Scott Cup campaign and expected to have more bodies back on deck as they round out their season against West Harbour next Saturday then Easts on August 5.
As of Sunday morning, the Jack Scott Cup had not been updated but the Wildfires should retain third position after round 12.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.