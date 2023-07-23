Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Wildfires pipped on full-time by Gordon in Jack Scott Cup: round 12

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 23 2023 - 11:49am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anika Butler, pictured in action for the Wildfires this season, scored a try for the Wildfires on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Anika Butler, pictured in action for the Wildfires this season, scored a try for the Wildfires on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

They had people out of position, new faces in the side and a 10-minute cameo from Wallaroos flanker Ash Marsters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.