NEWCASTLE'S newest live music venue is ready to rock.
Bands took to the new stages of King Street for the first time on the weekend since it underwent months of renovations.
The Bandroom, with a mezzanine and capacity for 650 live music fans, is the largest of five separate music spaces.
King Street co-owner Moe Mathew told the Newcastle Herald said the venue was focused on live music and inclusivity.
"We have something we believe offers something for everybody," he said.
"It's definitely for music-lovers and for those that just want to come out and have a good time."
King Street's launch as a live music hub comes about a month after the Cambridge closed its doors at the end a three-day farewell festival.
Mr Mathew said The Bandroom was designed to fill the hole left by the Cambridge, which King Street pays homage to while bringing new energy to the scene.
"The whole thing has got a little bit of the Cambo in it," he said.
"It won't be the Cambridge, it isn't the Cambridge ... it's a different venue and a different experience."
King Street has also unveiled its 250-person Warehouse space on the third floor for local and emerging acts, and mentoring sessions.
There's also a nightclub room, several bars, and the more intimate Broken Hearts Bar.
"This venue is equipped to accommodate any artist from punk, to heavy metal, to rock, indie, dance, everything," Mr Mathew said.
"That's what the good thing is about live music, it can be anything to anyone."
He described it as a "place of entertainment" for weekends in Newcastle.
The renovations and grand plans have been in the making since January, after the Herald first revealed the major overhaul in December last year.
Mr Mathew said a lot of work had gone into the revamp, with support from Newcastle council, ahead of its soft opening on Friday night.
Newcastle dance-rock duo Raave Tapes were one of the first to play King Street's new Bandroom.
Ahead of their set on Friday, Raave Tapes' Joab Eastley said he was "ready to rock".
"I'm very excited to get on the tools ... it does look ridiculously nice," he said.
"It's nice that there's so many little bars and tucked away spots. As much as I love live music, it's nice to be able to sit and have a chat sometimes too."
Bassist and vocalist Lindsay O'Connell said she felt "sparkly" being back in the new-look King Street.
She said the venue reminded her of a childhood jungle gym with so many places to explore.
Artist Adam Newling said he was looking forward to both performing and being a patron.
"I'm feeling chipper, it's going to be a really fun night, really wholesome," he said on Friday.
Members of the public were welcomed through the King Street doors for the first time on Saturday.
A packed schedule of live music events is already planned, with Californian rock band Eagles Of Death Metal set for July 28.
