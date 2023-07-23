There is no denying the Newcastle Knights have work to do to defend their NRLW premiership, but overall coach Ron Griffiths was pleased with "a solid performance" in their 32-16 round-one win against St George Illawarra at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
The Knights had 10 returning players and seven new faces in their match-day squad, whose depth was tested midway through the first half when props Tayla Predebon (dislocated finger) and Rima Butler (head clash) plus lock Laishon Albert-Jones (head clash) were forced from the field within the space of two minutes.
Predebon, who scored Newcastle's opening try to help set up an 18-6 half-time lead, and Butler returned in the second half but Albert-Jones was ruled out of the game with a category one head knock.
"Our depth was tested early and I thought they did a remarkable job," Griffiths said.
"[Hooker] Olivia [Higgins] did really well. We put her back to lock. She hasn't trained there at all through that seven-week [pre-season] period, and I thought some of the resolve and grit that the team showed there because we did lose the two middles was really good.
"I reckon that's Newcastle in a nutshell. If we can encapsulate that, we'll go OK."
The Knights shot out to an 18-0 lead after halfback Jesse Southwell converted tries to Predebon (11th minute), Yasmin Clydsdale (17th minute) and Kayla Romanuik (27th minute) before Dragons fullback Teagan Berry found the try line with two minutes left in the first half after Newcastle conceded back-to-back penalties.
Newcastle added two more tries in the 44th and 56th minutes through new recruits Jasmin Strange and Abigail Roache respectively.
Five-eighth Caitlin Moran crafted both, the first with a floating cut-out pass to the left wing, the second a grubber kick into the left corner of the in-goal area.
But the Knights' 26-6 lead was short-lived with the Dragons scoring twice in three minutes - Berry produced a length-of-the-field effort then five-eighth Tyla Nathan-Wong crossed from short range - to close the gap to a less comfortable 26-16.
Knights halfback Jesse Southwell sealed the win with a 68th minute try then booted the conversion for an effort of four successful kicks from six attempts.
"I thought it was a solid performance," Griffiths said.
"Certainly some of our senior players were really good and I thought some of our debutantes were very good.
"I thought there was some nice grit shown at different times but it was also on the other foot. I thought there was some grit that we lacked at different times when they scored those couple of tries, particularly in the second half.
"In fairness to players, some of them didn't play in the trial game and that's the first time they've played alongside each other, or haven't played alongside each other for a long period of time, so there's a couple of areas that we can work on looking forward to round two."
Griffiths expected captain and lock Hannah Southwell to be back in action when the Knights play the Cowboys at Belmore Sports Ground next Sunday.
Southwell is returning from a knee injury which sidelined her for all of last season.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
