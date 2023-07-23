Newcastle Herald
Knights NRLW coach Ron Griffiths rates season-opening win against Dragons as 'a solid performance'

Renee Valentine
July 23 2023 - 12:30pm
New recruits Jasmin Strange, left, and Abigail Roache, both scored on debut for the Knights. Caitlan Moran, right set up both of their tries with a strong performance at five-eighth. Picture by Marina Neil
There is no denying the Newcastle Knights have work to do to defend their NRLW premiership, but overall coach Ron Griffiths was pleased with "a solid performance" in their 32-16 round-one win against St George Illawarra at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.

