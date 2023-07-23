Cardiff have emerged as genuine Black Diamond Cup title contenders in the eyes of Killarney Vale coach Corey Shackleton after beating the defending premiers to record their 10th consecutive win on Saturday.
The Hawks, after a 47-point loss to the Bombers in round one, notched a 53-point victory over last season's premiers at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
The 100-point turnaround came after Cardiff had last week off and amid their lengthy winning streak, which now includes a victory over every team in the league.
"Before yesterday, we played them in round one and beat them comfortably, I just thought they were on a bit of a run and so be it," Shackleton said.
"I would have thought [Newcastle] City were the team to beat.
"But after watching them yesterday, with that kind of footy, they are going to be hard to beat."
Cardiff 13.15 (93) led by only seven points after a tight opening quarter but established a comfortable 34-point lead by the main break and were in control from them on.
Killarney Vale 6.4 (40) kicked five goals in the last but the Hawks kicked seven of their own to charge home and secure their first victory over the Bombers in years.
All-Australian junior Max King kicked five for Cardiff and was one of a multiple youngsters who Shackleton said ran riot over his side.
"They were a good young side. They moved the ball quick, used the big open spaces and just played better footy," he said.
"We didn't have any answers to be honest.
"The speed they played, it stopped us moving the ball like we normally would. They were very slick."
The Bombers, who have had a mixed campaign after the loss of some key players and enduring a number of extended injuries, had 11 players unavailable for the match.
"But at the same time, while they're good players and make a difference, Cardiff were very, very, very impressive," Shackleton said.
Cardiff remain top of the table after the win but equal on points with second-placed City.
They have three games and a bye remaining in the regular season, while City have two games and a bye before the finals.
The two sides meet on Saturday, August 5 for a clash at Cameron Park that could decide the minor premiership.
City 15.13 (103) beat Warners Bay 4.5 (29) on Saturday and now have a week off before the big clash.
In the other men's game, Maitland beat The Entrance-Bateau Bay 106 -10 on the Central Coast
In women's games, Cardiff 3.7 (25) came agonisingly close to ending Killarney Vale's 4.7 (31) unbeaten run this season but were pipped by a goal in the fourth quarter.
Terrigal Avoca 9.12 (66) outclassed Singleton 3.3 (21), while Newacstle City 10.13 (73) beat Warners Bay (0).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
