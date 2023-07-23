Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Cardiff Hawks down defending Black Diamond Cup premiers Killarney Vale to notch 10th consecutive victory

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 23 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cardiff have emerged as genuine Black Diamond Cup title contenders in the eyes of Killarney Vale coach Corey Shackleton after beating the defending premiers to record their 10th consecutive win on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.