POLICE are investigating after vandals stole five shovels from a fenced storage area and dug a hole in a community sporting field.
Members of the Swansea Football Club made the discovery at Chapman Oval on Sunday morning as they prepared to take to the pitch.
"There's nothing more disappointing than heading down to the fields for our Sunday morning games to see our field has been senselessly vandalised," a spokesperson said in a public post.
"As a committee we work so hard for the community to get on the field and have a great weekend with friends.
"There are no words for this act."
The spokesperson said the hole was "pointless" and was dug right in the centre circle of the soccer field.
Lake Macquarie police officers are investigating the act of vandalism.
A police spokesperson confirmed a report had been received that five shovels were taken from a fenced storage area at the Swansea oval sometime between 4.30pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.
It's believed the stolen tools were then used to dig a "fairly significant hole", the police spokesperson said.
Four shovels were left behind at the scene and one remains missing, according the police.
Lake Macquarie police have urged anyone with information, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area overnight, to please report it.
Officers are looking into whether any CCTV is available in the area.
Investigations continue.
