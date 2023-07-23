The Newcastle Falcons will have to beat men's minor premiers Centre of Excellence in Canberra on Saturday to keep their NBL 1 East campaign alive after finishing the regular season in eighth position.
Newcastle's men's and women's sides both enjoyed victories in the final rounds of their respective competitions on Saturday but the men's result wasn't enough to avoid a trip to the nation's capital to face the league leaders in the first week of the play-offs.
Eighth prior to the round, the Falcons temporarily moved to sixth following their 88-66 defeat of Bankstown Bruins at Newcastle Basketball Stadium, but by the end of the weekend's games were back where they started.
The teams placed fifth to eighth all had an equal win-loss record, leaving Falcons coach Peter Astley keeping a keen eye on the points table on Sunday as the remaining games were played.
But he said it largely didn't matter who his side faced, saying they would simply need to win next week to stay alive.
"Other than Central of Excellence, everyone in the top four we've already knocked off this year," he said.
"We're excited that we have the opportunity to play the post-season.
"Whoever we play is whoever we play. Our destiny is in our own hands."
After an even 17-17 opening quarter on Saturday, the Falcons outscored the Bruins 29-15 in the second to position themselves for victory.
Astley hailed the showing an "all-round solid performance".
Anthony Gaines scored a team-high 20 points, while Matur Maluach produced 19 off the bench. Thomas Akamarmoi (16 points) and Myles Cherry (15) were also key contributors.
Ryan Beisty suffered a hyper-extended leg in the game but Astley said he should be fit to play in Canberra.
The Falcons women will host Sydney Comets at 4pm on Saturday in their play-off game, also an elimination match, after securing outright second following their win over the Bruins.
If they can get past the Comets, who they've beaten twice this season, they will host in the second week of the play-offs as well, an advantage of finishing in the top two.
The women powered to a 79-63 victory over the Bruins following a dominant second quarter where they outscored the visitors 22-7.
Mykea Gay (24 points) and Nicole Munger (20) led the way. Munger also made a game-high 18 rebounds and seven assists.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.