ELLIE Stewart is inspired by the Newcastle Knights NRLW team, win or lose.
The 16-year-old travelled for more than six hours to watch her first live game at McDonald Jones stadium on Saturday afternoon, and by the time she headed home, she had a special signature on her jersey.
Ms Stewart was carrying a hand-painted "I love Jesse Southwell" sign when she spotted the Knights women heading towards the venue.
"I saw them walk in and I was in absolute tears to be honest," she said.
"I was frozen stiff, I was so excited."
Ms Southwell stopped to sign Ms Stewart's jersey and take a photo together.
"I'm just a big fan, it's mainly just her age and how she's got to the league," Ms Stewart said of the 18-year-old Knights halfback.
"It's just very inspiring to see a young woman get to that stage so early in her life."
Ms Stewart said she played footy herself and it was something she was passionate about.
"I was really excited to be able to go down and watch the girls play and see the game," she said.
"I've watched a few games on TV but I've never had the chance to go down and see them."
Now, she's already looking at tickets to Newcastle games later in the season.
The Newcastle Knights NRLW team came away from Saturday's clash with a 32-16 round-one win against St George Illawarra.
Ms Stewart and her family got to see Ms Southwell score a late try and kick four conversions from six attempts.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.