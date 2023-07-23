Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Lismore teenager's dream comes true at Newcastle Knights NRLW match

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 23 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Stewart, 16, is a huge fan of the NRLW Knights team and was stoked to have her jersey signed ahead of Saturday's game at McDonald Jones Stadium. Picture by Marina Neil
Ellie Stewart, 16, is a huge fan of the NRLW Knights team and was stoked to have her jersey signed ahead of Saturday's game at McDonald Jones Stadium. Picture by Marina Neil

ELLIE Stewart is inspired by the Newcastle Knights NRLW team, win or lose.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.