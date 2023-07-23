THERE'S a common refrain when councils step outside their perceived remit: that they should stick to roads, rates and rubbish.
Unfortunately, it's precisely one of those things that has landed Upper Hunter Shire Council in an unwelcome position.
The council's work on a road connecting Merriwa and Willow Tree known as Coulson's Creek Road has fallen short.
The initial $10 million price tag has blown out to more than $60 million and, most egregiously, the road goes nowhere after a report concluded its construction had "significant deviations from the design.
It has been deemed unsafe for any traffic since January 2021. Given the upgrade was completed in October 2019, it's hardly the return on investment most ratepayers would have hoped to see.
As Gabriel Fowler's Newcastle Herald report detailed, this is no quiet country lane. Primary producers and other business operators are dealing with detours that add hundreds of kilometres to their travel. In a cost of living crisis, those costs and the associated time are nothing to sneeze at.
"It's costing everybody," Merriwa producer Chris Kemp said.
"There's one bloke who does a few rounds every week. Anything you want to get from Tamworth takes a full day just travelling. It's a big trip, when it's not a big trip. It's 150km and it takes half a day to get there."
It's also costing taxpayers beyond the Upper Hunter given state and federal authorities are spending $48.3 million on the "rectification works" to get the road working again. NSW Nationals Upper Hunter MP David Layzell rightly worries costs could climb even higher.
"Every month it will cost more," he said. "It's already a $48 million project, we don't need the extra expense, and we know building costs are going through the roof."
Another resident who did not want to be named said Mr Kemp was far from alone in his concerns.
"The council said when the road fell in that it would only add 30 minutes to the trip. Well, I can guarantee it doesn't. We have been doing it every month for the last five years - it makes a whole day's work out of it."
Beyond the time and money costs, the detour is also boosting traffic levels on a surrounding road network. Given what has occurred with road upgrades here, that understandably has residents concerned.
The council's finances have at least one of its elected representatives concerned. Mayor Maurice Collison said the organisation would "continue to review areas where expenditure where cost savings can be achieved without affecting services".
Ultimately, the results here are very serious.
Three years since the road started to collapse, the Office of Local Government's investigation is "ongoing". Its findings will make interesting reading, but won't resolve a matter that has cost too much time and money already.
The Office of Local Government's investigation is "ongoing". Its findings will make interesting reading, but they are unlikely to speed up an end to a matter that has cost too much time and money already.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.