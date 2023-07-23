Broadmeadow move closer as NPL men's premiership battle heats up

Broadmeadow struck early on Sunday to set up a 3-0 win over Adamstown and join an even tighter premiership race in the NPL men's competition.
Keanu Moore hit a stunning volleyed strike to score in the first minute at Magic Park before goals to Sam Kamper (26th minute) and Sam Donnellan (45th+1) in the round 20 match. Adamstown lost Mackenzie Alexander to a red card in the 86th minute.
The win in rain-hit conditions lifted Broadmeadow to 39 points in fourth, now just two points off leaders Charlestown after they went down 1-0 to Lambton Jaffas thanks to a stoppage-time header from Scott Pettit on Saturday at Edden Oval.
Jaffas kept their position in third, but rose to 40 points - just one behind Azzurri.
The results opened the door for defending premiers Maitland to take top spot but they missed the chance as Cooks Hill ended the Magpies' winning streak at 10 games with a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field.
The Magpies are on 40 points with Jaffas but hold a 20-goal advantage to stay in second.
Maitland led in the 13th minute with a low header from Ty Cousins off a Braedyn Crowley free kick. Crowley looked to have made it 2-0 in the 26th minute when he knocked in a saved James Thompson shot, but he was controversially ruled offside.
Cooks Hill levelled in the 70th minute with a Carter Smith finish off a failed clearance. The hosts were then denied what they believed was a goal in the 74th when the ball was cleared near the goalline.
Maitland were left to rue their missed chances, which included Thompson twice hitting the woodwork.
Coach Michael Bolch said it was an opportunity to go top "thrown away by his side", although they had to hold on late with only 10 men after Will McFarlane had to leave the field with concussion.
"We had plenty of chances to take a 2-0 lead or go further ahead, but we just weren't clinical enough," Bolch said.
"But to their credit, Cooks Hill didn't stop and put a lot of pressure on us.
"When it was 1-1, they really pressed us late."
Also on Saturday, Newcastle Olympic beat New Lambton 2-1 to jump to 30 points and stay only a mathematically hope of finals. Will Southcombe scored the 92nd-minute winner for the hosts.
In Sunday's other games, Weston beat bottom side Lake Macquarie 5-0 to go to 36 points in fourth, while Edgeworth defeated Valentine 3-0 to stay two points off them in sixth.
Josh Rose bagged a hat-trick for the Eagles at home, while Cooper Buswell, Yuta Konagaya, Ben Clouten, Liam Wilson and Aaron Niyonkuru scored at Weston Park.
Lakes' Guilherme Evangelista Dos Santos copped a straight red card for dissent in the 66th minute.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
