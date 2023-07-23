Newcastle Herald
Broadmeadow move closer as NPL men's premiership battle heats up

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 23 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 6:00pm
Broadmeadow struck early on Sunday to set up a 3-0 win over Adamstown and join an even tighter premiership race in the NPL men's competition.

