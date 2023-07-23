Newcastle Herald
My Shepherd to keep Susan Smith team on a roll at Maitland

By Craig Kerry
Updated July 23 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:00pm
Vamoose
My Shepherd looks well placed to record a third consecutive win over the Maitland 450 metres on Monday night for Branxton trainer Susan Smith, who was celebrating a dominant Cannonball heat win for star sprinter Vamoose.

