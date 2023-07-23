My Shepherd to keep Susan Smith team on a roll at Maitland

My Shepherd looks well placed to record a third consecutive win over the Maitland 450 metres on Monday night for Branxton trainer Susan Smith, who was celebrating a dominant Cannonball heat win for star sprinter Vamoose.
The Cannonball series at Richmond started on Friday night and Vamoose was a $1.20 favourite in his heat after breaking the 401m track record there a week earlier.
The Thunderbolt champion had no trouble from his box six start in the fourth and final Cannonball heat, quickly racing to the lead and winning by 6.25 lengths in 22.41 seconds - just outside his 22.36 record. It was a fifth consecutive victory for the Smith-owned short-course star and took his career prizemoney past $175,000.
He then drew box four for the $15,000-to-the-winner and looks the one to beat on Friday night.
My Shepherd is also on a roll for Smith, winning four times across his past five starts.
His last two have been two-length wins at the Maitland 450m from box three and four starts and he has the four again in similar company on Monday night in the third.
My Shepherd has fought back from just behind the early leaders to rail to the front then lift late to score the past two Monday nights. Big Cool Nevada and Canya Smurfette were placed behind him last week and have the inside boxes for the rematch.
The 11-race program starts at 6.25pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.