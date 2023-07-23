Aaron Bullock edging ahead in Australian jockeys' premiership

Aaron Bullock extended his lead slightly in the Australian jockeys' premiership in a mixed weekend for Newcastle hoops in title races.
Bullock, who has long had the NSW premiership in his keeping, had a treble at Gosford on Saturday aboard Secret Spy, Prime Impact and Rico Suave to rise to 192.5 winners. He added to that at Coffs Harbour on Sunday with victory on Cavente for trainer John Sprague.
Queensland's James Orman and West Australian Willie Pike were on 188 and 186 respectively before the weekend. After a winless day at Doomben, Orman had a treble on the Sunshine Coast on Sunday, while Pike had two winners on the Belmont program on Saturday.
With eight days remaining in the racing season, Bullock has 193.5 wins to head Orman (191) and Pike (188).
Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons is chasing his own piece of history in the NSW metropolitan apprentices' premiership but his hopes took a hit with a winless day at Rosehill on Saturday and a hat-trick to Zac Lloyd.
The results put Lloyd one ahead of Gibbons on 73 city winners for the season with two meetings left.
Lloyd won the Midway Handicap on the David Pfieffer-trained Soami to start the day then guided Matthew Dunn-prepared favourite Eaglemont to victory in the Highway Handicap. He later claimed the feature, the listed Winter Challenge, with Ben and JD Hayes' Barbie's Fox.
"One clear now but there's still a long way to go," Lloyd told Sky Racing after the win on Barbie's Fox.
"She's a very, very good horse.
"I was very nervous at the 300. I thought, please don't mess this up again. I was rapt I was able to get out. I thought I might have been a touch late, but the horse, she got me out of trouble."
Gibbons also picked up a suspension on the day, for careless riding on Wayne Wilkes-trained Chase My Crown when third in the Highway Handicap. However, the suspension will start on July 30, after the final Sydney meeting of the season, and run until August 4.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.