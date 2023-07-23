Newcastle Herald
Hunter Rugby Union's penultimate round shapes as season defining

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 23 2023 - 6:30pm
Maitland beat Wanderers at Marcellin Park on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham knows "there's plenty to play for" against title holders Merewether this weekend in what shapes as a season-defining round for Hunter Rugby Union.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

