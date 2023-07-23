MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham knows "there's plenty to play for" against title holders Merewether this weekend in what shapes as a season-defining round for Hunter Rugby Union.
Competition leaders the Blacks can claim the club's first minor premiership since 1999 if they defeat the Greens in a top-of-the-table clash at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
Seven points separate first and second on the ladder after contrasting results, Maitland (53) holding off Wanderers 24-19 and Merewether (46) beaten by University 34-29.
University (39) and Wanderers (35) trade places on the ladder, now sitting third and fourth respectively with two rounds left.
Fifth-ranked Hamilton (30), who completed a 63-0 clean sweep against wooden spooners Southern Beaches (5) on Saturday, are the only other side who can still reach the top four.
However, in order to have any chance Hamilton must knock off University and Merewether over the next fortnight and rely on those above them slipping up.
Wanderers are drawn against Southern Beaches in round 17.
With play-offs starting next month, Cunningham described "semi-final style footy" between Maitland and Wanderers.
Hare Meihana's penalty goal marked the only points scored in the second half, extending the home side's advantage from 21-19 to five.
Cunningham praised a "gritty" defensive effort by the Blacks down the stretch at the club's Lorn headquarters.
"The last 15 minutes we were parked on our line, lost Davo [Nic Davidson] to a yellow, had a couple of scrums we were able to hold off and some steely, scramble defence," he said.
University coach Sam Berry says his squad stay focused on simply "just trying to get to finals, which will be a massive achievement" rather than eyeing an even higher finish.
The Students shot out of the blocks (24-3) before overcoming multiple yellow cards in the second half to beat Merewether at Bernie Curran Oval and climb a rung on the ladder themselves.
"We just did enough to win," Berry said.
Hamilton remain on the outside looking in, but coach Cameron Murphy hasn't entirely given up on last-ditch qualification for the semis.
"We've got a small chance, very thin. The goal is to win our next two games and see what happens," Murphy said.
In terms of Saturday, "everything seemed to stick" at Passmore Oval as the Hawks ran in 11 tries and kept their opponents scoreless.
Tom Coupe (hand) will be in doubt for next round while last year's grand finalists hope to welcome back the likes of Angus Brown and Chris Ale.
ROUND 15: Hamilton 63 v Southern Beaches 0, University 34 v Merewether 29, Maitland 24 v Wanderers 19.
LADDER: Maitland 53, Merewether 46, University 39, Wanderers 35, Hamilton 30, Southern Beaches 5.
