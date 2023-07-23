THE BEST in business have been recognised at an awards ceremony in Lake Macquarie.
Local businesses of different sizes and from across different industries were recognised for their innovation, inclusion, leadership, sustainability and contribution to the region at the Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards 2023.
Warners Bay company A Growing Understanding took out the major Business of the Year gong, announced at a gala in Belmont on Friday night.
The business provides a speech pathology service for children with communication and feeding difficulties.
Founder Lauren Haskins said she was grateful for the award, which recognised the hard work of all her employees.
"I've been able to build a team of amazing humans who share our values of care, and ensure ongoing excellence in speech pathology services and client experience," she said.
"We've had a clear vision to provide industry-leading speech pathology services."
The business also took out the diversity and inclusion award, and Ms Haskins won outstanding business leader.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser was at the event.
"Over an extended period of time, and in many different ways, [Ms Haskins] and her team have demonstrated the very best qualities of doing business in Lake Macquarie," she said.
Another allied health company, Sensational Start Occupational Therapy, was recognised when practice manager Kathryn Barker won the Outstanding Employee award.
The Wholesome Collective, which addresses poor nutrition and low home cooking rates in disadvantaged communities, won the first ever People's Choice Award after a popular vote.
Coast XP was honoured in the tourism and hospitality category for its Lake Macquarie tours.
Gateshead not-for-profit Business Growth Centre took out the Outstanding Community Organisation award, while Gateshead's Fire Response was awarded for excellence in small business as a result of its move to sustainable firefighting foam.
"I'm thrilled to see such a diversity of finalists and winners for this year's awards," Cr Fraser said.
"These companies and organisations work so hard to succeed, often in very challenging circumstances.
"The measure of that success is not just in their financial bottom line, but in what they do to enrich and improve our community."
Several other businesses took out gongs in different categories.
The annual Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards recognise and support businesses in the area, highlight achievements and encourage businesses to strive to be the best they can.
